TrueFeedBack Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $10.61 million and $66,459.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00052962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00013939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.46 or 0.00752900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00099336 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

