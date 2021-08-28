TrueFi Market Cap Hits $77.64 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, TrueFi has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $77.64 million and approximately $25.83 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

