Truegame (TGAME) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,044.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $98,120.89 and $2,044.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded 51.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Truegame

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

