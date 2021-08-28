TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Market Cap Hits $409,573.14

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 28th. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $409,573.14 and $113.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Netko (NETKO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

