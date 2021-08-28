TrustSwap Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00003029 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $131.95 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,288,044 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars.

