Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Has $71.76 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,900 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 131,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.8% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $71,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after buying an additional 375,809 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 270.0% during the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 37,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $299.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

