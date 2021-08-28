TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Down 42.5% in August

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the July 29th total of 434,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $5.09 on Friday. TRxADE HEALTH has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $10.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 40.70%. Analysts forecast that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter worth about $613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TRxADE HEALTH by 176.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEDS. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut TRxADE HEALTH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

