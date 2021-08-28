TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Trading Up 4%

Shares of TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) were up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 28,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 26,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TSS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSSI)

TSS, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment comprises of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations.

