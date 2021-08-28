TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TUIFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays cut TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

TUI stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. TUI has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.86.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

