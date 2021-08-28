TurtleNetwork (TN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $188.00

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $188.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

