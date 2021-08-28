TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of TWC stock opened at C$17.34 on Friday. TWC Enterprises has a 52-week low of C$10.49 and a 52-week high of C$27.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$425.66 million and a PE ratio of 12.19.

About TWC Enterprises

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf trademark in Canada and the United States. As of March 03, 2021, it owned and operated golf clubs with 48.5, 18-hole equivalent championship courses; and 3.5, 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 37 locations primarily in Ontario, Quebec, and Florida.

