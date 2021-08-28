Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $437.90

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 437.90 ($5.72) and traded as low as GBX 407.50 ($5.32). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 418 ($5.46), with a volume of 301,630 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Tyman from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of Tyman in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Tyman in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £820.53 million and a P/E ratio of 16.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 437.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Tyman Company Profile (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

