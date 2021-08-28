U Network Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, U Network has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One U Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. U Network has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and $200,129.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About U Network
According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “
U Network Coin Trading
