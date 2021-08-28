Ubex Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $585,843.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, Ubex has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $585,843.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013068 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $345.47 or 0.00708223 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001047 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000706 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

