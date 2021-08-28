Ubiq Tops One Day Volume of $27,096.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 28th. Ubiq has a total market cap of $12.95 million and $27,096.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ubiq has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,052.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.68 or 0.06647279 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $634.34 or 0.01293176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.25 or 0.00355219 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00132240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.77 or 0.00619277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.00333284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.35 or 0.00247387 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

