UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Position Increased by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,628,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. UDR makes up about 3.8% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.89% of UDR worth $128,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,514 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,823,000 after purchasing an additional 907,333 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 726,939 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UDR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock worth $9,742,950 in the last ninety days. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UDR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,056.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

