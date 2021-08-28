Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Ulta Beauty worth $21,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

ULTA stock opened at $387.23 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $414.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.