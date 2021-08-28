Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Ulta Beauty worth $21,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

ULTA stock opened at $387.23 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $414.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

