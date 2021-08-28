Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,774.39

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,774.39 ($36.25) and traded as high as GBX 3,300 ($43.11). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 3,206 ($41.89), with a volume of 631,392 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ULE shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,595 ($33.90).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,774.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

In other news, insider Simon Pryce sold 31,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,302 ($43.14), for a total value of £1,030,917.42 ($1,346,900.21).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile (LON:ULE)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

