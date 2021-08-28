Ultra Hits Market Cap of $272.88 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $272.88 million and approximately $24.62 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,007.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.77 or 0.01299318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.78 or 0.00332155 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.01 or 0.00246912 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004615 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00016291 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002013 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

