Ultragate (ULG) Hits Market Cap of $40,859.79

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Ultragate coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ultragate has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Ultragate has a market cap of $40,859.79 and approximately $87.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00020156 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001441 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ultragate (CRYPTO:ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 11,988,684 coins. The official website for Ultragate is www.ultragate.net . Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultragate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultragate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

