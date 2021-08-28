UMA (UMA) Price Reaches $13.15 on Top Exchanges

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, UMA has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. UMA has a market cap of $823.09 million and $45.35 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can now be purchased for $13.15 or 0.00026954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,530,450 coins and its circulating supply is 62,597,798 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

