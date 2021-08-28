Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) Short Interest Update

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Uni-President China stock remained flat at $$90.56 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.06. Uni-President China has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $132.00.
About Uni-President China
