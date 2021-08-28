Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) Short Interest Update

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Uni-President China stock remained flat at $$90.56 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.06. Uni-President China has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $132.00.

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

