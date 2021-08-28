Unibright Hits Market Capitalization of $465.21 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Unibright has a market cap of $465.21 million and $4.92 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.10 or 0.00006360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unibright has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unibright alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00052656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00013995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00052855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.64 or 0.00751845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00100615 BTC.

Unibright Profile

UBT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.