Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Achieves Market Cap of $1.62 Million (UGOTCHI)

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (CURRENCY:UGOTCHI) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection coin can now be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00003314 BTC on popular exchanges. Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $2,437.00 worth of Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00053264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00137932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00151471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,970.21 or 0.99923472 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.38 or 0.00996545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.66 or 0.06602352 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Coin Trading

