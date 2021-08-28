Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Update

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 116.0% from the July 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Unico American news, insider Ambina Partners Llc sold 10,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $46,705.50. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Unico American alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unico American stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Unico American as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unico American stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.16. Unico American has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.