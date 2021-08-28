Unido EP (UDO) 1-Day Volume Hits $582,085.00

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Unido EP has a total market cap of $10.44 million and approximately $582,085.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unido EP has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00052819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00132402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00151006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,766.60 or 1.00175337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.74 or 0.06679649 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.23 or 0.00996745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,121,741 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

