UniLend (UFT) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.59 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, UniLend has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. UniLend has a market cap of $34.57 million and $2.59 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002288 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00052454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00013859 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00052485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00752025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00104688 BTC.

About UniLend

UFT is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

