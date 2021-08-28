Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after buying an additional 2,077,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Unilever by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,438,000 after buying an additional 1,865,442 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Unilever by 45.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after buying an additional 1,477,398 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 202.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,092,000 after buying an additional 936,202 shares during the period. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,833. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

Several research firms have commented on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

