Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Boosted by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,646 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after acquiring an additional 579,000 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after acquiring an additional 560,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.43. 1,944,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.