Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Increased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after purchasing an additional 361,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after purchasing an additional 334,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.95. The stock has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

