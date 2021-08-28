United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Update

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 132.4% from the July 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of United Bancorp stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. United Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBCP. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,835,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Bancorp by 83.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United Bancorp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

