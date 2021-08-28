United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.89.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. Analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 589.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 63.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.