United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 3.1% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.30. 1,947,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,284. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.63 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

