United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 75,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,375,000 after purchasing an additional 75,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $193.30 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

