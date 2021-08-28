United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

Shares of URI opened at $355.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $364.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.