United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.
USM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, increased their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.
In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE USM opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $39.96.
United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
United States Cellular Company Profile
United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
