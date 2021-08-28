United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

USM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, increased their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,033,000 after purchasing an additional 640,919 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 899,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,812,000 after purchasing an additional 174,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 117,489 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 113,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 109,109 shares during the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

