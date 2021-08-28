United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Stock Position Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 22,635 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of United States Cellular worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in United States Cellular by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in United States Cellular by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in United States Cellular by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on USM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. United States Cellular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of USM opened at $32.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. United States Cellular Co. has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

