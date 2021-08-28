UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Increased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,812 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.3% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $418.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,589. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $412.69. The firm has a market cap of $394.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.