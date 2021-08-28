Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 189,400 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the July 29th total of 353,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Unitil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Unitil by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Unitil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unitil stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.58. Unitil has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 70.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

