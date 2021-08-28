Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. Universal Display comprises about 4.2% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Universal Display worth $17,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OLED traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.42. 276,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,256. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $161.01 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

