Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 483,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 20,663 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 112,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 478,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 24,280 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.87.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. Equities analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of semi-finished and finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain other alloyed steels. Its products include specialty bar, forging quality billet, ingots, plate, specialty shapes and coil products, which are sold to service centers, forgers, rerollers and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.