Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) & Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Financial Comparison

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) and Cummins (NYSE:CMI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Cummins shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cummins shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cummins has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Unrivaled Brands and Cummins, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Cummins 0 5 10 0 2.67

Cummins has a consensus price target of $278.18, indicating a potential upside of 15.76%. Given Cummins’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cummins is more favorable than Unrivaled Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and Cummins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unrivaled Brands -57.06% -13.14% -7.29% Cummins 9.52% 25.26% 9.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and Cummins’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unrivaled Brands $14.29 million 4.21 -$30.12 million N/A N/A Cummins $19.81 billion 1.74 $1.79 billion $12.18 19.73

Cummins has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Summary

Cummins beats Unrivaled Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unrivaled Brands

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets. The Distribution segment consists of parts, engines, power generation and service, which service and distributes its products and services. The Components segment supplies products such as, aftertreatment systems, turbochargers, transmissions, filtration products, electronics and fuel systems for commercial diesel, and natural gas applications. The Power Systems segment engages in power generation, industrial and generator technologies. The New Power segment designs, manufactures, sells and supports hydrogen production solutions, as well as electrified power systems ranging from fully electric to hybrid along with components and subsystems, including battery and fuel cell technologies. The company was founded by Cless

