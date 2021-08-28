UREEQA (URQA) Market Cap Reaches $2.01 Million

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00135847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00150594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,924.40 or 1.00357395 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.00 or 0.00998970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.92 or 0.06666488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.