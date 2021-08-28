US Bancorp DE Acquires 105,637 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,035,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,637 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.69% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $152,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,592.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 761,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 716,316 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,301,000 after acquiring an additional 486,960 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 723,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,152,000 after acquiring an additional 358,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,833,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.85. The stock had a trading volume of 777,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,557. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.72. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.20 and a 52 week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

