US Bancorp DE Acquires 16,080 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of Medtronic worth $158,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,202,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,981,000 after buying an additional 26,145 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 114,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 351,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,605,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 242,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.81. 3,801,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

