US Bancorp DE Acquires 204,603 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,414,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,603 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.0% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.80% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $553,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $6.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.41. 33,998,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,497,523. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

