US Bancorp DE Acquires 427,530 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,419,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,530 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 5.65% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $339,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,837. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.26. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $48.40.

