US Bancorp DE Acquires 80,795 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,795 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.90% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $160,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 178.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,721,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,836,000 after purchasing an additional 64,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,929. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.39. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $122.45 and a one year high of $191.37.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

