US Bancorp DE Buys 8,099 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,471,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.96% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $171,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

DVY traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.24. The stock had a trading volume of 460,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,222. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.76. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

