US Bancorp DE Buys 99,439 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,582,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 99,439 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $194,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 111,753 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.45. 5,895,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,858,342. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

